DSS Reacts To Reports Of Ibrahim Magu's Arrest
News photo Emperor Gist  - Ibrahim MaguThe Department for State Security (DSS) on Monday has said Magu was merely summoned by the presidential panel over alleged corruption cases. He was picked up by an inter-agency panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari at a traffic stop.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


Magu: DSS speaks Blueprint:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked reports in the media that it personnel arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu. DSS stated this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer ...
Corruption Allegation: Presidency comments on Ibrahim Magu’s alleged arrest Politics Nigeria:
Nigerian Presidency has denied media reports that operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It was widely reported that the DSS allegedly ...
Nigerians reacts as DSS arrest EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu over alleged fraud Ogene African:
NIGERIA – A cross-section of Nigerians have reacted the arrest of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. OgeneAfrican had reported that Magu was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday.
DSS Arrests EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu Slayminded:
DSS Arrests EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu: Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been arrested by the Department of State Services. Magu was arrested on Monday afternoon at the Wuse II, Abuja office of the EFCC on ...


