DSS allegedly arrest and detain journalist for publishing articles criticizing Buhari, Tinubu, EFCC Linda Ikeji Blog - A journalist, Ayoola Babalola, has been allegedly arrested by officials of the Department of State Services, for allegedly publishing articles criticising President Buhari's administration and also the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, ...



