

News at a Glance



DSS arraigns PDP chieftain for terrorism after his allegations against Gov Uzodinma Ripples - The Department of State Services (DSS) Friday arraigned a chieftain of the Peoples of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu at the State High Court, Owerri, for allegedly inciting the people of the state against Governor ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



