Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


DSS denies arresting EFCC boss, Magu
News photo Koko Mansion  - The Department of State Services, DSS, has said that it did not arrest the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, made this known in a statement on ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Update on Magu: DSS denies ‘arresting’ EFCC boss National Accord:
By PAUL ADAJI, Abuja – The Department of State Services (DSS), said  Monday evening it did not arrest the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC), Ibrahim Magu, who was widely reported to have been held by the secret ...
DSS Denies Arresting Acting EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu Mojidelano:
Department of State Services (DSS) has rebutted the alleged arrest of Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by officials of the service.


   More Picks
1 Ondo election: APC names screening, appeals committees [Full list] - Velox News, 40 mins ago
2 ‘We made INEC to declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost’ - People n Politics, 42 mins ago
3 Ibrahim Magu was not arrested but was invited by a Presidential Panel – EFCC - Nigeria Newspaper, 42 mins ago
4 Stakeholders Fix New Dates For WAEC Exams - Prompt News, 1 hour ago
5 Magu must step aside from EFCC immediately —PDP - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 FG announces new dates for 2020 WAEC Exams - Luci Post, 1 hour ago
7 Rotimi Akeredolu Did Not Win Ondo Election In 2016 – Ex-SSG - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
8 2020 WAEC Exams Hold From August 4 To September 5 – FG - iWitness, 2 hours ago
9 FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge July 24 - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
10 Update: We Did Not Arrest Acting EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu – DSS - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info