Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


DSS reportedly arrests journalist for ‘criticizing Buhari, Tinubu, EFCC’
News photo Ripples  - The Department of State Service (DSS) has reportedly arrested a journalist, Ayoola Babalola, for allegedly publishing articles criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Zimbabwe’s ZESA to recruit new engineers, managers - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
2 BREAKING! Boko Haram: Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy - The New Diplomat, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria’s budget at risk as brent falls below $60 on Coronavirus spread - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
4 Ponzi Scheme “Option C” Investors Storm Oko Oloyun’s Office To Demand Their Money - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
5 Lassa fever: 29 deaths, 195 confirmed cases reported in 11 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 BBNaija’s Lolu celebrates girlfriend on birthday - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 The Legend Of Inikpi: “Inikpi Is The Jesus Of Kogi State” – Pamilerin (Photos) - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
8 AM Best revises Axa Mansard’s outlook to stable from negative - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
9 ‘To Avoid Possible Lassa Fever Infection, Avoid Drinking Garri’ - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy performs at the Grammys’ reception ahead of the ceremony - Gist Lovers, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info