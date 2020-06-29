

News at a Glance



DaBaby Performs with Knee On Neck, Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in 2020 BET Awards performances Niyi Daram - The 2020 BET Awards featured several mentions of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by George Floyd‘s death, including rapper DaBaby‘s performance in which he is pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee on his neck – a reference to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



