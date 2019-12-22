Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Dabiri-Erewa advocates voting right for 20m Nigerians in Diaspora
News photo Ripples  - The Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NidCom) Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advocated for the 20 million Nigerians in Diaspora to be given voting rights in the nation’s general elections.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Incumbent president leads Afghan presidential polls - PM News, 3 hours ago
2 Man immediately cancels wedding after finding out his fiancee took his photos to Shrine - MusBizu Beat, 3 hours ago
3 Weinstein is the rabbit caught in the headlight - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Meek Mill's rumoured girlfriend Milan Harris announces she is pregnant - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
5 Missing Texas Mum, Heidi Broussard died of ligature strangulation - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
6 How Ajimobi awarded dubious contracts and padded the state budget – Governor Seyi Makinde - MusBizu Beat, 4 hours ago
7 Photos: Okonjo-Iweala’s father laid to rest - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Lady Crashes Wedding To Slap Bride And Profess Love For Groom (Video) - Anaedo Online, 4 hours ago
9 INVESTIGATION: How abandonment of multi-million electricity projects by NDDC keeps Akwa Ibom communities in darkness - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
10 Those Opposing Obaseki Are Ignorant, Says Chief of Staff - This Day, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info