

News at a Glance



Dad kills his two children, butchers his third child Linda Ikeji Blog - A man identified as Chinasa Ogbaga from Egwuagu Okpuitumo community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been arrested by the state Police Command for killing his two children and and leaving his third child with life-threatening ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



