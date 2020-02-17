

Daddy Freeze Reacts To TBoss ‘Loosing It’ Over Negative Comments (Photo) Information Nigeria - Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral video of reality TV star, Tboss crying over negative comments she received on the Internet. It was earlier reported that TBoss who has been avoiding showing the face of her daughter, shared a photo showing her face.



