Daddy Freeze criticizes singer Sinach for her show that costs 5 million Naira for a table Linda Ikeji Blog - OAP Daddy Freeze has criticized singer Sinach for a show she's organizing, where booking a platinum table costs 5 million Naira. Sharing a photo of the show's ticket, Freeze asked how much Christ charged for the last supper.



