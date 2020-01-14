Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dangote Hints At Buying Arsenal In 2021
News photo I Don Sabi  - Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote gave a subtle hint about buying North London club, Arsenal. The billionaire reaveled his utmost

2 hours ago
Complete Sports:
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has claimed he still plans to launch an Arsenal takeover bid – and hinted it could happen in 2021.
Dangote reveals when he’s likely to launch Arsenal takeover bid Ripples Nigeria:
For the umpteenth time, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has voiced out his intentions of becoming the owner of English Premier League club, Arsenal. The 62-year-old billionaire, who has always been about taking over ownership of his favourite club, ...
Inside Business Online:
With the completion and running of Dangote Petrochemicals this year, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has projected a turnover of $30 billion for his businesses in the next two years, moving up from the current $4billion annual turnover.
Am on Point TV:
Aliko Dangote Vows To Takeover Arsenal In 2021
Dangote Might Be The Next Owner Of Arsenal Anaedo Online:
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has hinted at possible takeover of Premier League giants Arsenal, with the Nigerian business mogul declaring the takeover could happen in 2020 or 2021.
Polis Online:
Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has again renewed his bid to acquire English Premier League side Arsenal when he is done with his present projects.
Titope Blog:
Dangote Vows To Take Over Arsenal In 2021
Nigerian Watch:
NIGERIAN billionaire Alhaji Aliko Dangote has pledged to pit in a renewed bid for English Premier League giants Arsenal in 2021 once he has finished the construction of the petroleum refinery he is currently building in Lagos. Alhaji Dangote, 62, is ...


