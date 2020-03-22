Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Dangote’s gesture, Dino Melaye’s 3rd Nollywood appearance and other scoops you don’t want to miss…
News photo Ripples  - DINO MELAYE:  Flamboyant politician and former lawmaker from Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye will get another chance to show his latent talent in acting after he was listed among the cast of the Nollywood movie series titled ‘Silent Prejudice’.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Nabena Takes Over As APC Acting National Publicity Secretary - Ikenga Chronicles, 5 hours ago
2 Emirates to suspend all passenger flights from March 25 - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
3 Court order: Yekini Nabena takes charge as APC spokesperson - Today, 5 hours ago
4 NNPC records trading surplus of 34 per cent in December - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
5 I committed no wrong over Bayelsa governorship matter at Supreme Court, says Olanipekun - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos suspends public Mass - PM News, 6 hours ago
7 Actor Idris Elba’s wife tests positive for coronavirus four days after husband got it - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
8 Iceberg Slim finally opens up on why he cheated on Juliet Ibrahim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: LASG Sensitises Transport Unions - Titiloye's Blog, 6 hours ago
10 There's no coronavirus in Nigeria - Abia-based Pastor, Kingsley Innocent 'Talkanado' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info