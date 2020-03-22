

News at a Glance



Dangote’s gesture, Dino Melaye’s 3rd Nollywood appearance and other scoops you don’t want to miss… Ripples - DINO MELAYE: Flamboyant politician and former lawmaker from Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye will get another chance to show his latent talent in acting after he was listed among the cast of the Nollywood movie series titled ‘Silent Prejudice’.



News Credibility Score: 61%



