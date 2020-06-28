Post News
News at a Glance
Dani Ceballos, Pepe seal FA Cup semi-final spot for Arsenal
The Eagle Online
- The Blades looked to have forced extra time when David McGoldrick capitalised on an error at the back to level the contest after 87 minutes, cancelling out Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Dani Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals as the Spaniard's stoppage-time strike clinched a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday.
Premium Times:
Ross Barkley provided Chelsea with the only goal that sent the Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho out of the FA Cup.
NNN:
Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Arsenal, record 13-times winners of the trophy, went ahead after 23 minutes when Chris ...
Oyo Gist:
Dani Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals as the Spaniard’s stoppage-time strike clinched a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday, OYOGist.com has learnt.
The Dabigal Blog:
Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, admitted he’s delighted with their FA Cup triumph at Sheffield United. The Gunners are into the semifinals after Dani Ceballos’ 91st winner settled the tie 2-1. Arteta said, “I am really pleased.
Champion Newspapers:
.Chelsea, Arsenal move into FA Cup semifinalsChelsea moved into the FA Cup semifinals as Ross Barkley sealed a 1-0 win at Leicester, while Arsenal joined their London rivals in the last four after a dramatic 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on ...
Wotzup NG:
Arsenal remain in the hunt for silverware to brighten their underwhelming season after Dani Ceballos’ 91st-minute winner took them through to the FA Cup semi-finals at Sheffield United’s expense.
All Nigeria Football:
The Gunners reached their first domestic semi-final of the post-Arsene Wenger era with a dramatic 2-1 away win at Bramall Lane
