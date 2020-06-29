Post News
News at a Glance
Dani Ceballos late goal sends Arsenal into FA Cup semi-finals
Gistvile
- Dani Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals as the Spaniard’s stoppage-time strike…
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Monte Oz Live:
The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup tournament has been revealed. Manchester United will take on Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Manchester United won it late as they defeated 10-man Norwich in extra ...
Loveworld Plus TV:
Holders Manchester City will face Arsenal in a strong FA Cup semi-final line-up after showing class and patience to beat Newcastle at an eerily quiet St James’ Park. Shorn of a fervent home support, Newcastle struggled in the first half against their ...
Core TV News:
Manchester United will face Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The draw features three of the Cup’s four most successful sides, with Arsenal the record 13-time winners.
More Picks
1
‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi -
Ogene African,
3 hours ago
2
13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications -
Olajide TV,
3 hours ago
3
Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore -
Gidi Feed,
3 hours ago
4
Bola Tinubu’s Revelation -
Ofofo,
3 hours ago
5
DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
6
Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina -
GQ Buzz,
5 hours ago
7
Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) -
Online Nigeria,
6 hours ago
8
Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) -
Naija Diary,
7 hours ago
9
Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan -
Within Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat -
Innovation Village,
7 hours ago
