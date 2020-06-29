Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dani Ceballos late goal sends Arsenal into FA Cup semi-finals
News photo Gistvile  - Dani Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals as the Spaniard’s stoppage-time strike…

19 hours ago
FA Cup Semi-Final Fixtures: Manchester United vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Manchester City Monte Oz Live:
The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup tournament has been revealed. Manchester United will take on Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Manchester United won it late as they defeated 10-man Norwich in extra ...
City still on course for the treble Loveworld Plus TV:
Holders Manchester City will face Arsenal in a strong FA Cup semi-final line-up after showing class and patience to beat Newcastle at an eerily quiet St James’ Park. Shorn of a fervent home support, Newcastle struggled in the first half against their ...
Core TV News:
Manchester United will face Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The draw features three of the Cup’s four most successful sides, with Arsenal the record 13-time winners.


