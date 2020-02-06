

News at a Glance



Dark days of pain, tears, sorrow will not return to Plateau – Gov. Lalong Daily Times - Still angered by the renewed year 2020 killings in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong on Tuesday reiterates that the dark days of pain, tears, and sorrow will never be allowed to return to the State.



News Credibility Score: 95%



