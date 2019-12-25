Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dasuki: I’m Ready to Appear in Court to Defend Myself
The Nigeria Lawyer  - A former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), has explained the reason behind his decision to stop attending court sessions during his prolonged illegal detention.

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

PM News:
Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure with the Federal Government despite the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.
Blueprint:
Immediate past National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), said he has no feud with President Muhammadu Buhari or any person over his four-year incarceration, which he described as ordained by God. Dasuki, who is [...]
Niyi Daram:
Following the Federal government’s directive, the State Security Service SSS, has released former National Security Officer, Sambo Dasuki, after four years in detention. Dasuki was arrested by the DSS on December 29, 2015 over a $2.1 billion arms deal ...


