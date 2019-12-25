

News at a Glance



Dasuki’s Prolonged Detention Was Buhari’s Personal Agenda, Not Related To Corruption – Lamido News Break - Sule Lamido, immediate past governor of Jigawa State, has stated that the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) from detention by the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, shows that it had ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



