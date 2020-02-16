

News at a Glance



David Lyon’s sack: APC submits fresh demand to INEC, mocks PDP Daily Post - Following the sack of former Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, by the Supreme Court and the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Douye Diri as the State governor, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the All ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



