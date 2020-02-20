

News at a Glance



David Lyon’s sack: Again PDP asks IGP Adamu to arrest Oshiomhole, gives reasons First Nigeria News - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, queried the Federal Government’s delay in arresting the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for openly inciting the attack on Justice Mary Odili, following the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



