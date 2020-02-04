Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


David Oyedepo Curses Miyetti Allah, Boko Haram Following Failed Church Bombing
KOKO TV Nigeria  - After a bombing attack was launched but failed on his Church at Kaduna, Bishop David Oyedepo has rained curses on Miyetti Allah and Boko Haram, not sparing the government officials, military officers and any other personnel behind the killings in the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Accident Claims Veteran Journalist, 3 Others on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway - The Herald, 1 hour ago
2 Police arrest man for chaining, enslaving his two wives in Katsina - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
3 Plateau to establish community police — Gov. Lalong - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari, Senate President, Speaker meet over insecurity - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
6 APC Chieftain Challenges Obaseki to Account for N251bn Received in 3 Years - The Herald, 2 hours ago
7 Details of what Buhari, Senate President, Speaker discussed about Nigeria’s security - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerians have natural tendency to commit crime, says Customs CG, Col Hameed Ali - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria is dead - Slayminded, 2 hours ago
10 Lesotho Police questions first lady about the murder of Prime Minister’s former wife - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info