David Oyedepo Curses Miyetti Allah, Boko Haram Following Failed Church Bombing KOKO TV Nigeria - After a bombing attack was launched but failed on his Church at Kaduna, Bishop David Oyedepo has rained curses on Miyetti Allah and Boko Haram, not sparing the government officials, military officers and any other personnel behind the killings in the ...



