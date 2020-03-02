

News at a Glance



Davido Leaves Fans Puzzled over Ownership of New Jet Western Post News - Nigerian singer, Davido, now on a tour of US and Canada, has left his fans puzzled over the ownership of a 19 seater private jet that he announced its arrival on Saturday.. Is it his own or his dad’s, billionaire Adedeji Adeleke’s, who had bought a jet ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



