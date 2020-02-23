

News at a Glance



Davido Reacts To Cubana Chief Priest Message On Hope Uzodinma Wotzup NG - Davido took the comment section to reply Cubana Chief Priest who wrote a message to IMO state Governor. Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to send a message to Hope Uzodinma, the current governor of imo state saying… My Dear Imo🇳🇬 Youths ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



