Davido buys his daughter Imade a bicycle as she graduates from kindergarten (Photos)
News photo Naija on Point  - Davido’s first daughter, 5-year-old Imade Aurora Adeleke has graduated from Kindergarten and is set to start Nursery school. The singer sent her a cake and bought her a new bicycle to mark the day.

7 hours ago
