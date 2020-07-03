Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido celebrates Burna Boy for winning BET Award
The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog DMW label boss David Adeleke popularly known as Davido in a latest statement has congratulated Burna Boy for winning the just concluded BET Awards where he won in the Best ...

4 days ago
Ofofo:
Nigerian music sensation and record label boss, David Adeleke also known as Davido has congratulated Burna Boy for winning the just concluded BET Awards. If you can recall, Burna Boy and Davido clashed some weeks ago after Davido took to his social ...
NNX:
Nigerian music star, Burna Boy,has won the 2020 BET Award for Best International Act. The 2020 BET Awards was held virtually at L.A. Live, Los Angeles, U.S. in the early hours of Monday. American comedian, Amanda Seales, hosted the awards.
Monte Oz Live:
Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to back.


