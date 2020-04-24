

Davido donates new video “D&G” revenue to Covid-19 Research Legit 9ja - CNN has confirmed that Nigerian Singer, Davido has decided to donate all proceeds from the music video of his recently released video “D&G” which he featured “Summer Walker” to D&G foundation and Humanitas to help in Covid-19 Research. As Shown in this ...



