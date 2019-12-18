

News at a Glance



Davido threatens COZA church over false advertorial video Bhadoosky - Davido has threatened fire and brimstone over the use of an unauthorised video for and advertorial by COZA. Davido has issued a stern warning to the authority of popular Abuja church, Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) over an advertorial on the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



