Davido’s Daughter Gets A Surprise Package As She Loses Her First Tooth
News photo Legit 9ja  - Back in the day, whenever we lose a tooth, we put it under our pillow for the unknown fairy to change it to money; But Davido and his daughter just changed all that.

4 hours ago
Nigerians react after seeing what Davido’s daughter, Imade got as gift for loosing her first tooth Yaba Left Online:
Afropop singer, Davido’s daughter, Imade was celebrated for losing her first tooth – the little lass who clocked 5 years some weeks back, was celebrated specially as she was given a gift by the ‘tooth fairy’ for loosing her first tooth.
