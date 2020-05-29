

Davido’s “Fall” becomes GOLD certified in U.S days after it went Gold in Canada Velox News - “Fall“, a track from Davido‘s second album “A Good Time” has become Gold certified in the U.S days after it went Gold in Canada. The music maestro broke the good news on his Instagram and Twitter pages today May 29, 2020.



