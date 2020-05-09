

News at a Glance



Davido’s P.A, Aloma survives a car accident in Lagos (video) Sleek Gist - A very lucky day for Davido’s PA, Aloma as he survived a ghastly accident while driving his new car. Aloma, who is one of the personal assistants to singer Davido, is grateful to God after he survived a motor accident.



News Credibility Score: 21%



