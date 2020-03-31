Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido’s father donates N500m to FG, food items worth N500m in Osun
The Herald  - Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke, has donated N500 million to the Federal Government and donated foodstuffs worth N500 million to the people of

10 hours ago
1 COVID-19 Donations: Buhari commends NNPC, Tinubu, Tuface, others - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
2 Aston Villa Goalkeeper, Pepe Reina Opens up About his Terrifying Experience with Severe Coronavirus Symptoms - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
3 Mountain goats take over Welsh streets during coronavirus lockdown - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Akeredolu orders fumigation of motor parks, markets in Ondo - Velox News, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Give Nigerians N20,000 each – Mimiko tells Buhari - Velox News, 5 hours ago
6 COVID-19: We have Nigerians’ details, palliatives will reach 11 million citizens – FG - Velox News, 5 hours ago
7 Ouch! 'I said a worthy challenger' - Burna Boy savagely refuses Reekado Banks' challenge to battle him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Registered Nigerian electricity consumers balloon to 9.6m – NERC - Energy Mix Report, 5 hours ago
9 Testing Kits Contaminated With Coronavirus As They Head To The UK - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: FG to reach 11 million Nigerians with palliatives - Naija Ray, 5 hours ago
