Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril, holds a small birthday celebration as she clocked 25 (Photos, Video)
Luci Post  - Chioma Rowland held a small birthday celebration to mark her 25th birthday. The mother-of-one who is engaged to singer Davido celebrated with only a few people due to the lockdown to curb the spread...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Chioma Rowland had a small birthday celebration to celebrate her 25th birthday. The Chef, who is engaged to singer Davido, celebrated with only a few people due to the lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Cake was in abundance at the party, ...
Bella Naija:
Despite the coronavirus lockdown, many people are finding new ways to adapt to the new reality and carry on with their lives. Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland did not let the lockdown put a pause on their celebration.
Yaba Left Online:
Davido’s fiancee and mother of his son, Chioma has made her first appearance on social media after testing recovering from deadly Coronavirus disease.
Information Nigeria:
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has mocked Davido’s fiancee Chioma as the latter turned a year older today.
Olisa TV:
Davido took to his social media yesterday to celebrate his partner, Chioma Avril Rowland, who recently turned a year older.
Pulse Nigeria:
The music star and his fiancee celebrated privately at their residence in Lagos.
Gist Reel:
Davido’s fiancee, Chioma turned a new age today and the singer has been gushing about her on his social media pages. Earlier this morning, the award winning singer in his birthday message to Chioma, called her the “strongest woman” he has ever met.
Within Nigeria:
Davido's boo, Chioma Rowland had a small birthday party to celebrate her 25th birthday.The proud mother of one, who is engaged
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Chioma Rowland holds a small birthday celebration to mark turning 25
Monte Oz Live:
Davido’s fiancee and mother of his son, Chioma Rowland is celebrating her 25th birthday today, April 30. The singer, 27, took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with beautiful words.
Ogene African:
LAGOS, Nigeria – Nigerian singer Davido’s fiancee Chioma Rowland has been called out by trolls for washing and reusing her wigs.
FL Vibe:
Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril, holds a small birthday celebration as she clocked 25 Chioma Rowland held a small birthday celebration to mark her 25th birthday. The mother-of-one who is engaged to singer Davido, celebrated with only...
Nesco Media:
Davido’s fiancee Chioma Rowland host a small birthday party as she clocks 25 yesterday April 30th. The Chef, celebrated her birthday with only a few people due to the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Cake was in abundance at the party, ...
Mr Ifeanyi's Info:
Chioma Rowland clocked 25 yesterday 30th of April 2020, and she had a small birthday celebration to celebrate her special day.Earlier in the day, Davido had revealed that due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria, he won’t be able to give her a very big ...
Ofofo:
Video: Chioma Rowland holds a small birthday celebration to mark turning 25 Home Entertainment Video: Chioma Rowland holds a small birthday celebration to mark turning 25
Willamazen:
American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, who is better known as Davido fiancee, Chioma Rowland Avril celebrates her birthday yesterday as she turns 25.
Online Nigeria:
Davido’s fiancee and mother of his son, Chioma Rowland turned 25 yesterday, April 30. The singer took to Instagram celebrate the mother of his son.
Phenomenal:
Lasun Alagbe Double sShame on coronavirus. Yes, shame on the pandemic. In the first instance, shame on it because Davido’s popular wife-to-be, Chioma has survived it.
Sleek Gist:
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has mocked Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland over her past as she wishes her happy birthday.
Wotzup NG:
Davido partner and mother of his son, Chioma Rowland Avril celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday. Furthermore, the official photos from the 25th birthday party of Chioma Avril, has hit the internet.
Edujandon:
Nigerian musician, Davido has celebrated his fiancee’s birthday in style even with the lockdown in full force.
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog videos and pictures of Davido’s engaged baby mama’s birthday, chef Chioma The beautiful mother of one was in a celebration mood Just weeks after surviving COVID-19. Chioma Rowland had a small birthday celebration to videos and ...
Tolu Gabriel:
Famous Nigerian singer, Davido celebrated his fiancée, Chioma Rowland as she turned 25 yesterday. Chioma who is a chef and engaged to Davido had a small celebration due to the coronavirus crisis.
Black Berry Babes:
Investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken to her social media platform to mock Davido’s fiancee, Chioma who is celebrating her birthday todayKemi, in her birthday message to Chioma, couldn’t resist shading the mother-of-one as she Kemi ...


