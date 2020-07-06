Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dbanj’s Former Manager, Franklin Finally Speaks On The Rape Allegation
News photo Naija Diary  - Franklin Amudo, the former manager of D’Banj has finally reacted to the ongoing rape allegation involving the singer and Seyitan Babatayo. Speaking in an interview conducted by GoldMynetv, Franklin said he was the one who invited Seyitan to an event in ...

5 hours ago
