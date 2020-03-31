

News at a Glance



Dead bodies loaded into refrigerated trucks outside New York hospitals after 98 people die from coronavirus in seven hours (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Horrifying video footage has emerged of dead bodies being loaded onto a refrigerated truck outside a Brooklyn Hospital in New York City as 36,000 have been infected by the virus and over 790 people have died in the state.The horrifying video shows the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



