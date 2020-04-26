Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Deadline for Printing of Original Jamb Result for 2020 Utme
News photo Financial Watch  - Jamb Utme results

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Five Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Ex-Borno Gov’s Convoy - The Will, 5 hours ago
2 Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s most influential Chief of Staff - Nigerian Pilot, 5 hours ago
3 Tell The Country What Mysteriously Killed People In Kano Within 7 Days -Falana To FG - The Herald, 5 hours ago
4 Imo confirms first case of COVID-19 - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases Jump to 1,550 - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Stay at home if you Love yourself – Pastor Adeboye - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
7 Etinosa Idemudia Tired Of Being Single – Advertises Herself For Love; Claims She’s Not Toxic - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 Yemen’s southern council captures all key state institutions in Aden - NNN, 5 hours ago
9 Police arrest suspected killers of Kaduna seminarian - TV360 Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 Father, son arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Ogun - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info