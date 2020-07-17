Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
Sahara Reporters  - Bayo Oluwasanmi Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first-ever female combat helicopter pilot, was killed Tuesday. According to Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Ibikunle Daramola, the 24-year old Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


