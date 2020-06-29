Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Death surge as doctors feud over COVID-19 pre-admission status
News photo The Guardian  - Many private hospitals now insist on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) certificate before attending to sick patients, a situation that has inadvertently led

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 2020 BET Awards: Lists of winners including Nigeria’s Burna Boy - iBrand TV, 1 hour ago
2 Burna Boy Wins BET Best International Act Award [See Full List Of Winners] - Infotrust News, 1 hour ago
3 Burna Boy wins BET Best International Act for the second time | 5 Things that Should Matter Today - YNaija, 1 hour ago
4 #BETAwards: Burna Boy wins Best International Act - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
5 We Went Against Oyo State Land Rules For Ajimobi’s Burial In GRA- Seyi Makinde - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 New Song: Kabza De Small – “Sponono” ft. Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Madumane - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 BREAKING – My Govt Is Not Responsible For The Delay In Ajimobi’s Burial – Makinde Replies Ajimobi Family - Salone, 2 hours ago
8 BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act for the second consecutive year (Video) - Juicy Gossips, 2 hours ago
9 Burna Boy wins BET Best International Act award [See full list of winners] - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
10 Download: Disco Inferno on: the SpeakingOut movement - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info