Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Decimation of Boko Haram: Prominent Northern leaders disagree with Buhari, Air Chief
Vanguard News  - AT a time the polity is awash with lamentations over insecurity in the country with calls for the sack of service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, insisted that Boko Haram ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Al-rimi: White House affirms U.S. killed leader of al-Qaeda in Yemen - 1st for Credible News, 1 hour ago
2 The bill that hates itself - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Amotekun: Recruitment Forms Ready Next Week, Says Akeredolu - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
4 Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of ‘beating’ her sister as he calls her brother a ‘rapist’ - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
5 An anatomy of problems - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 Trump confirms US killed Al Qaeda chief in Yemen - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Father of suspected suicide bomber caught in Winners Chapel speaks - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Decimation of Boko Haram: Prominent Northern leaders disagree with Buhari, Air Chief - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Buhari’s tragedy of numbers, By Majeed Dahiru - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
10 Lalong says “let’s forgive”, declares Friday public holiday - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info