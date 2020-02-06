

News at a Glance



Decimation of Boko Haram: Prominent Northern leaders disagree with Buhari, Air Chief Vanguard News - AT a time the polity is awash with lamentations over insecurity in the country with calls for the sack of service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, insisted that Boko Haram ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



