

News at a Glance



Dede Amaechi is Dead, President Buhari mourns [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria - Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi. “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



