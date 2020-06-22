Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dee Beauty Palace Launches Organic Products
News photo CKN Nigeria  - Adeola Opeogun CEO A leading company for organic products, Dee Beauty Palace has launched a series of new organic products to satisfy the needs of it’s customers that cut across the young and old.The new products which include whitening shower gel, ...

13 hours ago
 Additional Sources

COC Beauty School launches lifestyle magazine Vanguard News:
COC Beauty School has successfully launched its anticipated beauty and lifestyle magazine, COC Beauty. The virtual launch event was hosted by beauty enthusiast and Big Brother Nigeria alum, Anto Lecky lives on a fashion blog, Style Vitae’s Instagram ...
10 All Natural Homemade Cleanser For Smooth Glowing Skin KOKO TV Nigeria:
Hey yo KOKOBeauties, as you have always known, there is no room to waste money unnecessarily on beauty items and products which are most times chemical filled and unnatural when you can treat yourself to a soothing facials and smooth skin solutions ...
7 Beauty Benefits Of Yoghurt You Should See Right Away FabWoman:
Asides for providing health benefits when eaten, Yogurt has numerous beauty benefits and any woman who does not key into its many uses is cheating herself in all ways.


