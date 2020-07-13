Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Defence Hq says troops killed several bandits in Zamfara, recovered 714 rustled livestock
News photo Ripples  - The Defence Headquarters has said several bandits have been killed by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in Zamfara State. A statement by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the bandits were neutralised during a ...

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Air force kills scores of bandits, destroys camps in Zamfara Blueprint:
Following its sustained onslaught against bandits and other criminals in the North-West and North-Central states, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed scores during several strikes at bandits’ camp in the ...
Nigerian Troops Neutralises Dangerous Bandits In Zamfara State Naija News:
According to Enenche, the troops of Operation Thunder Strike under the subsidiary Operation Accord conducted the operation on Saturday following credible intelligence that armed bandits have rustled an unconfirmed number of cows
Nigerian troops kill scores of bandits, rescue kidnapped victims in Sokoto, Zamfara See Naija:
The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralised scores of bandits during aggressive clearance operations in Zamfara and Sokoto States. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement ...
Core TV News:
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed scores of bandits during a daring aggressive clearance operation, the military has said.


