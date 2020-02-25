

News at a Glance



Degi-Eremienyo gives Bribena 7-day ultimatum over certificate forgery claim Blueprint - The All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in the November 16th Bayelsa state governorship election, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, has given a seven-day ultimatum to Miebi Bribena, a PDP member from the state to retract [...]



News Credibility Score: 41%



