

News at a Glance



Degi Whatchamacallit, David Lyon and fall of APC in Bayelsa People's Daily - By ‘Fisayo Soyombo Quite a lot of political neutrals have been sympathetic to David Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State. Lyon had completed the rehearsal for his Valentine’s Day ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



