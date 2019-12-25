

News at a Glance



Deji Adeyanju Undergoes Brain, Heart Scan, Moved To Emergency Ward In Dubai Hospital Affairs TV - Rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has undergone both brain and heart scan to ascertain the level of complications and internal injuries he sustained during an attack on him by hired thugs in Abuja on Monday. Adeyanju was flown to Dubai, United Arab ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



