

News at a Glance



Deji Adeyanju in critical condition, flown abroad after brutal attack by thugs Nigerian Eye - Activist, Deji Adeyanju is now in a critical health condition after he was brutally attacked by thugs yesterday.The activist and others were physically brutalised by dozens of thugs allegedly hired in Abuja during a protest tagged #FreedomRally in ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



