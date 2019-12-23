

News at a Glance



Deji badly beaten by those chanting ‘sai baba’ – Fani-Kayode alleges Vanguard News - Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that those who attacked protesters in Abuja were chanting ‘Sai baba’ and were carrying placards with President Muhammadu Buhari’s image.



News Credibility Score: 95%



