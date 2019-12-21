Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Delta Central interprets Delta North, South leaders’ 2023 political memo
News photo Vanguard News  - FORMER Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue and veteran politician, Senator Patrick Osakwe deconstructed the 2023 governorship race in the state with an unequivocal verdict, in October. The issue, they vowed, was not whether Delta North ( ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 How I Tried To Reconcile Obaseki With Aggrieved APC Leaders – Oshiomhole - Naija News, 1 hour ago
2 IGP hosts PMB at Force Headquarters - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
3 Trump officially launches US military ‘Space Force’ - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Mercy Johnson makes production debut with The Legend of Inikpi| Watch trailer on SIdomex - Sidomex Entertainment, 2 hours ago
5 Border closure ended smuggling of petrol by 70 trucks daily in Adamawa – DPR - Linda Vees Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Cross Rivers State NLC Chairman, Ben Ukpepi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Wendy Williams reveals greatest wish for Christmas - PM News, 3 hours ago
8 Libya govt seeks security cooperation against rebel Haftar's advance - Africa News, 3 hours ago
9 Sowore may spend festive period in detention despite AGF’s intervention - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 U.S. lawmakers write Nigeria’s AGF Malami over Sowore - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info