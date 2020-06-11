Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Democracy Day: Atiku calls for accelerated electoral reforms
See Naija  - As Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said that there is an urgent need for electoral reforms that will address the lapses in elections conducted in the country.

7 hours ago
The Breaking Times:
Joining Nigerians in the June 12 Celebrations, former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar stressed the need for urgent reforms in electoral policies.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 2The celebration of Democracy Day is an affirmation of our collective struggles towards a system of participatory government and acceptance of the primacy of the rule of law.


