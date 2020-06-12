

News at a Glance



Democracy Day Septugenrian Writes Buhari Chastises Him For Ethnic Lopsided Political Appointments The Breaking Times - Former Minister of Information, Senator of the 2nd Republic and South South leader Chief (Dr.) E. K Clark has expressed concern over what he described as, indiscriminate and unjust actions, against people of South South Extraction, in the last five ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



