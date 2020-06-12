

News at a Glance



Democracy will return to Nigeria after Buhari’s tenure -Fayose Nigerian Eye - Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, says Nigerians are mourning over “lack of democracy” under President Muhammadu Buhari.In a statement which Lere Olayinka, his spokesman, issued on his behalf on Friday, the ex-governor alleged that Nigeria has ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



