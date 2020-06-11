Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#DemocracyDay: Reno Omokri ‘Exposes Alleged Lies’ From Buhari’s Broadcast To Nigerians
The Genius Media  - Author, lawyer and Former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians in celebration of #DemocracyDay.

City Voice:
NATIONAL BROADCAST BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON DEMOCRACY DAY, JUNE 12TH 2020 Fellow Nigerians, 1.     The 2020 celebration of Democracy Day marks 21 years of uninterrupted civil administration in our dear country.
Advent Cable Network Nigeria:
Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians in celebration of Democracy Day. Buhari in his nationwide broadcast at 7am on Friday, said Nigeria, despite ...
Anioma Press:
In the news this morning in marking the Democracy day in Nigeria, President Muhammad Buhari has released a broadcast in celebration of Democracy day to mark 21 years of uninterrupted civil administration in the country Read:- Fellow Nigerians, The 2020 ...
Anaedo Online:
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, in celebration of June 12, Democracy Day, made a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians where he reeled out his achievements. Some Nigerians have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast.


